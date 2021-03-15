CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.60.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $116.42 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.63.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $240,105.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,434 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,422,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

