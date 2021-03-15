Cormark Weighs in on AirBoss of America Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year.

BOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:BOS opened at C$24.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.97. The company has a market cap of C$660.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$4.59 and a 52 week high of C$26.67.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,047 shares in the company, valued at C$73,726,333.20.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

