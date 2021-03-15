CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Up 107.7% in February

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 724,200 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the February 11th total of 348,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CSGP stock opened at $818.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $876.44 and its 200 day moving average is $870.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CoStar Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in CoStar Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CoStar Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $897.82.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

