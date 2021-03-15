Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $370.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $395.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.08.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $331.14 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $278.27 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.71. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,173 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

