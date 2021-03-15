County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Update

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 870,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CYLC opened at $0.08 on Monday. County Line Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Get County Line Energy alerts:

About County Line Energy

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for County Line Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Line Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.