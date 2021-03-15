Craig Amos Purchases 200,000 Shares of Pentanet Limited (ASX:5GG) Stock

Pentanet Limited (ASX:5GG) insider Craig Amos purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($18,571.43).

About Pentanet

Pentanet Limited, a telecommunications carrier and internet service provider, provides wireless internet services through its fixed-wireless network and other fixed-line networks to residential, business, and enterprise customers in Perth. The company also offers a range of fixed-line internet services including national broadband network, local broadband network, enterprise fibre, and apartment broadband product.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pentanet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentanet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.