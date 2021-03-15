Crane (NYSE:CR) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.86

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.86 and last traded at $93.72, with a volume of 1552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Crane by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 218,267 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

