Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 128.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,443 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $24,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,795 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $12,181,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $10,251,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.02.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $24.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.