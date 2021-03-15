Credit Agricole S A Makes New $266,000 Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in BioNTech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after acquiring an additional 502,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after acquiring an additional 657,872 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,407,000. Natixis purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 83,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $103.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64 and a beta of -1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.13. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $131.00.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.