Credit Agricole S A Sells 1,250 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,178,000 after buying an additional 2,031,902 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $40,404,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 444.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,537,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 340,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

AG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $15.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

AG opened at $16.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

