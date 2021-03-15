Credit Agricole S A Sells 44,712 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,712 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $127.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average of $122.07. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

