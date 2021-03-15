Credit Agricole S A Takes $101,000 Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

GPI opened at $173.55 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $175.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

