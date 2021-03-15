Credit Suisse Group Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $350.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $368.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.52.

Shares of FDX opened at $270.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.92 and its 200-day moving average is $260.56. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

