Crescent Park Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Crescent Park Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,371 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41,864 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up 2.0% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,161 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,217,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.26. 11,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,152. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

