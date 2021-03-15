Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $137 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $136,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,089.49 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,210.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,193.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

