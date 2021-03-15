Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 3,317 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 86,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Aegon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 150,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Aegon by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEG shares. HSBC cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.99 on Monday. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.22%.

Aegon Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

