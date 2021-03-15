CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $21.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRH. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NYSE CRH opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $48.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

