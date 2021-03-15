Critical Contrast: Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) & AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lordstown Motors and AB Volvo (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 2 0 2 0 2.00 AB Volvo (publ) 1 3 2 0 2.17

Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus price target of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 70.50%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

Risk and Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and AB Volvo (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -2.42% -0.61% AB Volvo (publ) 4.89% 11.66% 3.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and AB Volvo (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A AB Volvo (publ) $45.71 billion 1.25 $3.79 billion $1.87 15.04

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats Lordstown Motors on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, articulated haulers, wheel loaders, road construction machines, and compact equipment under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial boats, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its electric trucks; and partnership with Nanyang Technological University to launch autonomous electric bus. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

