Critical Contrast: Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) vs. Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rightmove and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightmove 5 6 1 0 1.67 Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68

Match Group has a consensus target price of $145.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.46%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Rightmove.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rightmove and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightmove N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 8.67 $431.13 million $4.53 33.86

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rightmove.

Profitability

This table compares Rightmove and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightmove N/A N/A N/A Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

Summary

Match Group beats Rightmove on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms. The Other segment offers overseas and commercial property advertising services; and non-property advertising services that include third party advertising and data services. The company serves estate agents, lettings agents, and new homes developers. Rightmove plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

