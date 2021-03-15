Critical Survey: Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) vs. Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and Intersect ENT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Intersect ENT 1 4 3 0 2.25

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.69%. Intersect ENT has a consensus target price of $23.43, indicating a potential upside of 4.59%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Intersect ENT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $7.00 million 3.89 -$10.89 million N/A N/A Intersect ENT $109.14 million 6.78 -$42.99 million ($1.37) -16.35

Plus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -24.23% -208.43% -21.41% Intersect ENT -71.96% -55.81% -40.23%

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company is also involved in developing DoxoPLUS, a generic PEGylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin to treat breast and ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

