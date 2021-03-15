Crypto Sports (CSPN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,355.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $703,485.98 and $4,355.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

