Curis (CRIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CRIS opened at $10.92 on Monday. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Get Curis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Curis news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of Curis stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.