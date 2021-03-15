Curtis M. Stevens Sells 13,118 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $27.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a market cap of $909.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $27.81.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after acquiring an additional 165,842 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 97.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 257,522 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

