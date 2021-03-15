CUTcoin (CUT) One Day Volume Hits $618.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 49.6% higher against the US dollar. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $26.38 million and approximately $618.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00053702 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.25 or 0.00227026 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001820 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009990 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 135,566,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,566,013 tokens. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

