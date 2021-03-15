CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $185.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.07.

CYBR opened at $145.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.25. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2,075.58 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

