DA Davidson Downgrades WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. DA Davidson currently has $54.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after acquiring an additional 252,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.