Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €68.82 ($80.97).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Daimler stock traded down €1.37 ($1.61) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €70.72 ($83.20). 5,918,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is €64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €72.98 ($85.86).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

