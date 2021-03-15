Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the February 11th total of 49,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Data I/O stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $5.30. 264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.30. Data I/O has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.10.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Data I/O had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

