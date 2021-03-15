Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.58 million and approximately $218,162.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.67 or 0.00451137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00060569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00097397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00070284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.06 or 0.00549173 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,317,296 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

