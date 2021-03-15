Decentralized Machine Learning Market Cap Tops $184,754.56 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $184,754.56 and $3,344.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00048579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.20 or 0.00661243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00072182 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026088 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00035377 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.