Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Delcath Systems by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

