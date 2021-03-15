Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Delek US stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.07. 613,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Delek US by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Delek US by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Delek US by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

