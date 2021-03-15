Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.29, but opened at C$1.65. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 634,440 shares changing hands.

DML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.77.

In related news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$145,921.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 876,500 shares in the company, valued at C$759,049. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$68,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,550 shares in the company, valued at C$63,583.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,500 shares of company stock worth $233,991.

About Denison Mines (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

