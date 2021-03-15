Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 120.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Denny’s by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DENN. Truist lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Sidoti lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

DENN opened at $19.52 on Monday. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

