Desjardins Raises Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target to $44.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Desjardins from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EMLAF. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Friday. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

OTCMKTS EMLAF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. Empire has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

