Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the February 11th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DSWL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,852. Deswell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.10% of Deswell Industries worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

