Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €27.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.37 ($33.38).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €33.06 ($38.89) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -10.39. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a fifty-two week high of €34.97 ($41.14). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

