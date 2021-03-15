Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $14.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

GE stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in General Electric by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,448,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 172,636 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

