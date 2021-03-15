Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €152.27 ($179.14).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €139.15 ($163.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €135.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €139.93. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1 year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

