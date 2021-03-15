Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.80 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €22.80 ($26.82) price target by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €20.08 ($23.62).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €16.49 ($19.39) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.76.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

