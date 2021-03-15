DEXTools (DEXT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.76 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. One DEXTools token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001188 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $64.69 million and $1.76 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.82 or 0.00453005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00062031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00050608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00094754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068534 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.98 or 0.00520583 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,751,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,392,088 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io.

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

