dHedge DAO Price Tops $4.27 on Top Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $37.50 million and $3.21 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for $4.27 or 0.00007517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dHedge DAO Token Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,792,764 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org.

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

