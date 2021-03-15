DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,012,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 1.01% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $16,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 41.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,081,000 after buying an additional 2,195,190 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,471,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,809,000 after buying an additional 130,413 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 5,274,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,741,000 after buying an additional 1,137,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,051,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,541,000 after buying an additional 352,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.09. 90,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

