DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DiaSorin in a research note issued on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

DSRLF has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of DSRLF opened at $219.00 on Monday. DiaSorin has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.59.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

