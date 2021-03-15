Dimecoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $1,270.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006781 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001926 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00145675 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.