Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diodes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. Diodes reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diodes will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diodes.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,830.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,116 shares of company stock valued at $14,257,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,021. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

