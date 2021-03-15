Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,553 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 256,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Analog Devices by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.81. 10,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.32. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

