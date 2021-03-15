Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,100. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.29. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $135.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.