Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.11 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000. McKesson makes up about 1.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,776,000 after acquiring an additional 72,679 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

MCK stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.69. 4,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,796. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

