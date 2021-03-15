Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000. Oracle makes up about 1.6% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 194,994 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,518,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Oracle by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 658,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,615,000 after purchasing an additional 225,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.26. The stock had a trading volume of 85,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,894,868. The firm has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.77. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,000 shares of company stock worth $47,175,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

